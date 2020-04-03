COVID-19: Snawo-Olu, wife test negative

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and his wife, Joke Sanwo-Olu, have tested negative for coronavirus (COVID-19).

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, disclosed this on his Twitter handle on Thursday while thanking Lagosians for their support.

He tweeted, “I am happy to announce that #COVID19Lagos Incident Commander, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu @jidesanwoolu, the First Lady of Lagos @jokesanwoolu and their immediate family members, as well as aides, have all tested negative to #COVID19.

“We thank Lagos residents for their concern and support. We urge all to maintain social distancing. Together we can defeat #COVID19!

Please stay safe #ForGreaterLagos.”

This comes hours after Lagos State discharged eleven coronavirus patients at the Infectious Disease Centre, Yaba Mainland Hospital.

The governor, while confirming it on Twitter, said the patients, including two females and nine males tested negative for the dreaded virus.