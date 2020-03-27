COVID-19: SGF, Health Minister test negative

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire have tested negative to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Also turning in a negative test is the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Health, Mr Abdullahi Mashi.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, on Thursday in Abuja during a press briefing on updates of COVID-19 across the country.

The Minister stressed that he cannot reveal the status of anybody unless the person gives him or the ministry the permission to do so, as it is a personal and confidential issue.

He, however, said that he had the permission of the SGF and Permanent Secretary to reveal their status.

Ehanire said:

“I have done my test and I am negative. The Permanent Secretary has also done his test and he is negative. I have also been empowered by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation to reveal his own test results which is that it is negative”.

Concerning an aide of the President who tested positive, the Minister said:

“One aide of the President was tested and is in a secure government facility where he is being monitored and checked. I can tell you that the facility is inside Nigeria.

“In the treatment of COVID-19, we have four categories. The first category is that some people will have no symptoms at all; second will have mild symptoms; third will have moderate symptoms; and the fourth category will have severe symptoms, and may require oxygen and may even require a ventilator.

“Those ones with severe symptoms will go to University of Abuja Teaching Hospital in Gwagwalada. The other categories will be in facilities where they can be taken care of. The aide who tested positive is receiving treatment at a secure facility, and does not need category four treatment (severely symptomatic), but requires only general medical treatment.

“If anybody gets to the level four type category, then, we will move him or her to a higher facility for treatment but that situation has not arisen.”

He further added:

“It is because we are grading those that have been affected by the coronavirus this way, that is why you have not seen that Gwagwalada is overcrowded – the grading determines those who are going into secure facility or less sophisticated areas. We have capacity to handle cases right now

“I am not free to disclose to you anybody who tested and what their result was because these are personal issues. But those persons are free to disclose.”

He explained that the contact tracing of those who might have had contact with the said aide was efficiently done by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).