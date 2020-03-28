COVID-19: Sanwo-Olu warns of curfew in Lagos

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has warned that curfew may be imposed in the state with the increasing cases of coronavirus.

The governor said this during a live broadcast at the State House, Marina, on Friday evening where he called on residents to obey laid down rules in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.

He said:

“We are moving to the direction of curfew, but there are indices and numbers we need to see, we haven’t seen that number yet to warrant a curfew.

“The disease is not a respecter of anybody. It doesn’t look at class, gender or race, everybody is at risk, that is why we need to obey the rules and regulations set for ourselves.”

