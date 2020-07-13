COVID-19: Russian University completes human trials of vaccine

The University of Sechenov, Russia claims to have completed clinical trials for a vaccine against coronavirus (COVID-19).

The news about the completion of the tests on volunteers was declared by Alexander Lukashev, the director of the Institute of Medical Parasitology, Tropical and Vector-Borne Diseases at Sechenov University:

“Sechenov University has successfully completed tests on volunteers of the world’s first vaccine against coronavirus,” adding that the volunteers will be discharged in the coming week. The group had started clinical trials in mid-June.

Reports suggest the vaccine trial was given the go-ahead by the Russian Health Ministry on June 16, following which, the first group of volunteers received the jab of the vaccine which were held at the Gamaleya Institute, an epidemiology research centre in Moscow.

The first group had 18 volunteers, while the second one involved 23 volunteers, who were dosed with a liquid and powder form of the vaccine and isolated at the facility in a careful manner during the process.

Recently, there were claims that the director of the institute and other researchers had tried the vaccine on themselves before the start of human studies.

The researchers also added that they were happy with the results of the trial, saying that they have been able to study the working of the vaccine on human health.

“The safety of the vaccine is confirmed. It corresponds to the safety of those vaccines that are currently on the market,” Lukashev told a leading Russian media agency.

While Russian authorities claim to be the first to see positive and safe results with their vaccine, it is still unclear as to how and when will the vaccine be made available.

Some have also raised doubts over the stage of completion of the trials and its reliability, considering the small scale of volunteers involved in the study.

