COVID-19: Reps seek 2-month free power supply to Nigerians

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, says the House will pass a stimulus Bill to ensure Nigerians get free electricity supply for two months amid the lockdown occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the speaker, the proposed Bill is to help in boosting the economy through the informal sector as the country prepares for the aftermath of the Coronavirus.

“The proposed Bill is to be considered immediately the House reconvenes from its ongoing break, declared due to the pandemic,” he said.

Gbajabiamila said the country could not afford to be unprepared for the effect of COVID-19 on its economy.

He said that electricity, being a commodity consumed by every household, had a greater effect on the people and would have direct effect on the informal sector.

“It is one thing that will touch every household; as I said earlier, I discussed with the electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) that packaged whatever they would require.

“If the government can give them, for us to allow for two months free electricity for Nigerians, they would be able to guarantee it.

“We have the figures, I think we should look very seriously into that as part of our package for economic stimulus.

“This is because stimulus means something that will stimulate the economy and when you are stimulating the economy, most of it will come from the informal sector,’’ he said.

Gbajabiamila expressed the determination of the National Assembly to partner the Executive with the aim of mitigating the effects of the disease on Nigerians and the economy.