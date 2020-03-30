COVID-19: ‘Publish weekly details of spending’ – SERAP tells FG

lThe Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged the Federal Government to “publish weekly details of funds and other resources allocated and received from the private sector, as well as details of their use in combating the spread COVID-19.”

The group also insists that government should publish details of the planned use of such funds and resources – including information on the exact number of tests that have been carried out for high-ranking public officials, politicians and the country’s poorest and most vulnerable people.

In a Freedom of Information (FoI) requests sent to Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire and Director General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, SERAP said, “We are concerned about the lack of transparency in the use of the funds and resources being mobilised to combat coronavirus, amid problems accessing NCDC’s website and reports that authorities are prioritising home testing of politicians, with some reportedly taking multiple tests.

“Politicians engaging in multiple tests for Coronavirus have slowed the number of tests for the country’s poorest and most vulnerable people.”

In the FoI requests dated March 27, 2020 and signed by SERAP’s Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation said, “We are concerned that lack of transparency in the use of funds and resources to combat COVID-19 would lead to diversion and mismanagement of resources, avoidable deaths and damage public health in the country.”