COVID-19: Plateau tops as Nigeria records 250 new cases

Nigeria on Saturday recorded 250 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 53,727.

This was confirmed in a tweet late Saturday by the Nigeria Centre of Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the NCDC, Plateau state, the new epicentre of the pandemic, led with 69 new cases followed by the FCT which recorded 41 infections.

See a breakdown of the new cases across states below.

“250 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Plateau-69 FCT-41 Lagos-21 Delta-14 Kaduna-14 Bayelsa-13 Enugu-13 Ekiti-11 Bauchi-9 Ogun-8 Edo-7 Oyo-7 Rivers-6 Adamawa-4 Osun-4 Nasarawa-3 Ebonyi-2 Kwara-2 Gombe-1 Imo-1”

The health agency added that so far a total of 41,314 patients have been discharged after recovering from the virus, while the death toll stalls at 1,011.

