COVID-19: Plateau tops as Nigeria records 216 new cases

Plateau State recorded the most cases as Nigeria’s Cronavirus COVID-19 toll increased by 216 on Wednesday.

This was disclosed in a late-night tweet by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the specialist health agency, the country’s toll from the pandemic has now reached 54.463.

Plateau, the new epicentre of the pandemic in the country, led with 59 new cases, followed by Rivers with 27 confirmed infections.

See a breakdown of the new cases across states below.

“216 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Plateau-59 Rivers-27 Abia-22 Lagos-20 Oyo-18 Enugu-17 Kaduna-11 FCT-11 Ogun-10 Ebonyi-4 Osun-4 Ekiti-4 Delta-3 Edo-3 Akwa Ibom-2 Bauchi-1”

NCDC data shows that so far a total of 42,439 patients have been discharged aafter recovering from the virus while the death toll remained at 1,027.

