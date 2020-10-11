COVID-19: Plateau tops as Nigeria records 111 new cases

emmanuelNewsNo Comment on COVID-19: Plateau tops as Nigeria records 111 new cases

Nigeria on Saturday recorded 111 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 60,103.

This was disclosed in a late-night tweet by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), saying the new cases were recorded across 10 states and the FCT.

See a breakdown of the fresh cases below.

“111 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Plateau-32 Lagos-23 FCT-15 Osun-11 Ogun-9 Oyo-6 Imo-4 Bauchi-3 Kaduna-3 Yobe-3 Rivers-2”

The NCDC added that so far a total of 51,711 patients have been discharged after recovering from the virus, while the number of fatalities surged up to 1,115 following two more deaths.

,

Related Posts

Buhari, Osinbajo’s daughters join #EndPoliceBrutality protest

October 11, 2020

10 feared killed, 30 injured as trucks collide in Adamawa

October 11, 2020

‘It’s unacceptable’ – Pastor Adeyemi condemns firing of teargas at #EndSARS protesters

October 11, 2020

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply