COVID-19: Plateau tops as Nigeria records 111 new cases

Nigeria on Saturday recorded 111 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 60,103.

This was disclosed in a late-night tweet by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), saying the new cases were recorded across 10 states and the FCT.

See a breakdown of the fresh cases below.

“111 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Plateau-32 Lagos-23 FCT-15 Osun-11 Ogun-9 Oyo-6 Imo-4 Bauchi-3 Kaduna-3 Yobe-3 Rivers-2”

The NCDC added that so far a total of 51,711 patients have been discharged after recovering from the virus, while the number of fatalities surged up to 1,115 following two more deaths.

