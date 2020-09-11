COVID-19: Plateau leads as Nigeria’s toll nears 56,000

Nigeria on Thursday recorded 197 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 55,829.

This was disclosed in a late-night tweet Thursday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), saying 12 states and the FCT were affected.

According to the NCDC, Plateau – the new epicentre of the pandemic in the country – led with 83 new cases followed by Lagos with 48.

See a breakdown of the new cases across states below.

“197 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Plateau-83 Lagos-48 Kaduna-17 FCT-16 Ogun-11 Katsina-7 Imo-4 Edo-3 Nasarawa-3 Rivers-2 Bayelsa-1 Oyo-1 Osun-1”

The health agency added that so far a total number of 43,810 patients have been discharged having recovered from the virus while the death toll now stands at 1,075.

Meanwhile, John Hopkins University reports that over 28 million people have been infected by the virus globally, with the death toll now surpassing 900,000.

