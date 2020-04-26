COVID-19: Pinnick, Rohr, Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars wish Nigerians well [Video]

Amid the ravages of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, leading football personalities in Nigeria led by NFF president, Amaju Pinnick have called on citizens to stay safe.

Joining Pinnick in the video message to Nigerians are Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr, his players and Super Falcons players – past and present.

In a video released by the NFF, the stars combine to make a passionate appeal to Nigerians to do the needful and defeat covid-19 as it threatens to sweep through the country.

Prominent names on the tribute include Asisat Oshoala, Odion Ighalo , Desire Oparanozie, Ahmed Musa, Wilfred Ndidi, Francisca Ordega, Victor Osimhen, Joe Aribo, William Troost-Ekong, Alex Iwobi, Maduka Okoye, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Shehu Abdullahi, Jamilu Collins and Kenneth Omeruo.

Check out the clip below.

