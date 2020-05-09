COVID-19: Patients hold doctors, nurses hostage in Kano

There was chaos at one of the isolation centres located at Kwanar Dawaki,in Kano State, when some COVID-19 patients held health workers hostage for four hours.

Making the announcement, the former chairman, Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) Kano branch, Professor Aminu Mohammed said the aggrieved patients took two medical doctors and one nurse into captivity.

He said the health workers were on routine medical ward round check when the incident occurred, TheNation writes.

According to him, the health workers, who wore PPE during the routine check were rounded up and locked up in an empty room in the centre, where they were held hostage for four hours.

Prof Mohammed condemned the maltreatment of the health workers by the patients, saying they had to break open the door of the room where they were kept when the heat became unbearable.

One of the patients, who spoke under the condition of anonymity, said they were displeased with the way they were been treated at the facility.

The patient said they have been in isolation for one week without been subjected to medical examination to truly determine if they had contracted the virus or not, saying they wanted to be released to rejoin their families.

Meanwhile, the head of Kano Covid-19 technical response team, Dr Tijjani Husaini, couldn’t confirm the incident, saying he was not aware of it.

