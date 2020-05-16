COVID-19 patient gives birth in Lagos

A 33-year-old coronavirus (COVID-19) patient has been delivered of a baby boy at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi Araba.

This was contained in a statement Friday by LUTH Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee, Prof Wasiu Adeyemo, saying both mother and son were doing well.

Adeyemo said, “LUTH delivers third patient (33-year-old) with COVID-19 of a baby boy.

“A team of LUTH doctors, anaesthetists and nurses delivered another woman with COVID-19 of a baby boy (3kg).

“The baby was delivered via a caesarian section on Thursday, 14th May 2020. The mother and baby are doing well.

“We celebrate our committed frontline staff for this achievement.

“We also appreciate the support of the Federal Government, Lagos State government and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.”

This comes a week after a 37-year-old COVID-19 mother also gave birth at LUTH on May 9.

Last month, the hospital successfully delivered a 40-year-old COVID-19 patient of a baby girl, bringing the number of births at isolation centres to three.

