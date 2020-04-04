COVID-19: Patient dies in Lagos

A 55-year-old man who was infected with COVID-19 and was admitted to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi-Araba, has died in the facility.

A source said the hospital discovered that the patient had COVID-19 after he tested positive to the virus when Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test was done on his blood posthumously.

It is understood that the man, a hypertensive and diabetic patient, had presented to LUTH’s emergency unit on Thursday night with “malaise, tremors, and fever,”, while he also had “acute chronic kidney disease and sepsis.”

The source, a caregiver, said the man did not disclose his travel history, and had died “a few hours” after his admission to the Federal Government-owned facility.

“The man did not give his travel history, or the fact that he had contact with someone who had travelled overseas.

“(When asked) He told the doctors that he had no history of coughs, sore throat, joint pains or diarrhoea,” the source added.

The man died early Friday morning, and the Lagos State coronavirus emergency workers took away his body.