COVID-19: Patience Jonathan’s hotel to become isolation centre

Former First Lady Patience Jonathan has reportedly struck a deal to release her 200-bed hotel as COVID-19 Isolation and treatment centre.

The Abuja hotel is under interim forfeiture secured by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on April 30, 2018 following prosecution for fraud.

It is understood that the former First Lady struck the deal with First Lady Aisha Buhari, which led to her release of the hotel, under litigation, for use by the government at the critical time, TheNation writes.

The First Lady, through her pet project, the Future Assured Programme, entered into separate agreements with Mrs. Jonathan and the Ministry of Health to convert the hotel into a COVID-19 treatment centre.

Mrs. Buhari made an offer to the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, to equip it as a treatment centre to international standards.

Although the hotel will be formally handed over to the Minister of Health on Monday, it will be managed by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) COVID-19 committee.

The Future Assured Programme is providing facilities like water, furniture, beddings, fittings and modern health equipment used to manage COVID-19 cases.

A highly-placed source said: “Since the dispute over the property is still in court, the First Lady opted to seek the consent of Mrs. Patience Jonathan on the temporary use of the seized hotel. This mutual understanding has removed all legal hurdles.

“After the nation has overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, the hotel will be handed over to the Federal Ministry of Health, which will in turn revert back to the EFCC. Those involved are, therefore, the Future Assured Programme, the Ministry of Health, the EFCC and ex-First Lady Mrs. Patience Jonathan.

“All the existing agreements are without prejudice to the final decision of the court on the property, which the First Lady said is owned by a separate entity, Aurora Foundation.”

The hotel, a five-storey complex valued at N2bn, is located in a valley in Mabushi part of Abuja, off the ever busy Mabushi Kado Expressway.