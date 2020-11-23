COVID-19: Oxford vaccine trial highly effective

The coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine developed by the University of Oxford is highly effective at stopping people developing Covid-19 symptoms, a large trial shows.

Overall results showed 70% protection, but the researchers say the figure may be as high as 90% by tweaking the dose.

While the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines show 95% protection, the Oxford jab is far cheaper, and is easier to store and get to every corner of the world than the other two, BBC writes.

So the vaccine will play a significant role in tackling the pandemic, if it is approved for use by regulators.

“The announcement today takes us another step closer to the time when we can use vaccines to bring an end to the devastation caused by [the virus],” said the vaccine’s architect Prof Sarah Gilbert.

In light of the ravages of the coronavirus pandemic, the vaccine has been developed in around 10 months, a process that normally takes a decade.

