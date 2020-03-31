COVID-19: Orji Kalu addresses Nigerians from prison

Convicted Senator, Orji Uzor Kalu, has asked Nigerians not to give up in the face of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that has rocked the world.

Kanu, senator representing Abia-North Senatorial Zone, made this known in a press release by his Media Aide, Maduka Okoro, on Tuesday.

The former Abia governor expressed his abiding faith in God that COVID-19 will eventually be a thing of the past.

Kalu said,

“We must come together as a nation and people to seek the face of the Almighty God, so that His GRACE and Mercy will shine upon us all. I am constantly praying for the people of my constituency and will continue to work tirelessly, bearing the cross in these trying times.

“I urge you all not to relent but to keep hope alive, for soon and very soon the light of Hope will shine at the end of the tunnel by God’s infinite Grace”.

“May God continue to bless Ndi-Abia North and our dear Country Nigeria,” he added.