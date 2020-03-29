COVID-19: Ogun shuts borders

The Ogun State Government has announced the closure of its borders with the neighbouring states and the international border with the Republic of Benin as the coronavirus pandemic ravages.

According to a statement signed by Chief Press Secretary to the Ogun State Governor, Kunle Somorin, “the closure will be effected at 12 Midnight on Sunday, 29th March, 2020. It will be in force for two weeks in the first instance.”

The statement read further: “With this restriction order, movement in and out of the state is thus banned as a further measure to contain the corona virus pandemic.”

This comes as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announces that the country’s toll from the virus has reached 97.