COVID-19: Ogun extends lockdown by one week

The Ogun State Government has announced an extension of the existing lockdown in the state by one week.

Gov. Dapo Abiodun disclosed this while addressing journalists in Abeokuta, the state capital, Friday.

According to the governor, it had become imperative to extend the lockdown as a means to save lives as residents have shown disregard to laid down precautions against the coronavirus pandemic.

“My dear people of Ogun State, while I am not a prophet of doom, I will rather err on the side of responsibility.

“Reports reaching us have shown that many of our people are showing utter disregard for the precautionary guidelines, international best practices and safety measures rolled out, especially, during the window of relaxation of the lockdown.

“We have heard and seen the havoc that COVID-19 continues to wreck in other lands. Let us learn from these experiences,” he said.

The governor said that the lockdown which would continue for another week is subject to review on a weekly basis, while the windows of relaxation remain.

He added that the daily curfew and ban on non-essential inter-state travel as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari still stands.

“Now, to preserve the lives of our people, we are persuaded to extend the currently modified lockdown, which has been slightly eased, for another one week alongside the current guidelines.

“Windows of relaxation will continue to be available on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, from 7.00 a.m to 5.00 p.m on each day of the relaxation.

“Wearing of a face mask is mandatory. It is important to note that we have provided, and continue to provide, facemasks to public servants, groups, and association,” Abiodun said.

The governor, however, assured people of the state not to panic as efforts are ongoing to widen the coverage of the testing process just as contact tracing capacity has been intensified.

