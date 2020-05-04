COVID-19: Obi donates relief materials to NAUTH

The Vice-Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 elections, Mr. Peter Obi, over the weekend made donations worth millions of naira in cash and items to Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH), Nnewi as they battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Presenting the relief materials to the Chief Medical Director of NAUTH, Nnewi, Prof Anthony Igwegbe, Obi, represented by the former Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Prof Stella Okunna, stated that the donations were aimed at helping the hospital as an isolation centre.

Prof. Okunna stated that Obi was inspired to reach out to the hospital because he understood the strategic role they played in delivering good health to people in and outside Anambra State.

She said: “His Excellency Mr. Peter Obi, as we know is a man of good will who loves to help those in need. He knows that this hospital has a need in terms of cash and medical equipments, especially at these challenging moments facing the world. That is why he has decided to donate these materials to you.

“He understands the sacrifices you all are making here to ensure that people enjoy maximum health. He encourages you all to continue giving in your best as health workers as we pray that the pandemic ends soon.”

Appreciating Mr. Peter Obi for the relief materials, the CMD of NAUTH, Nnewi, Prof Igwegbe, said the items were exactly what the hospital needed at this time as the lack of such items had greatly hampered their work owing to the fact that the items were quite expensive and scarce.

“We sincerely appreciate our brother and former Governor, Mr. Peter Obi, for coming to our aid at this critical time. We are delighted to receive the items from the abundance of his heart. These are the items we need dearly in the management of this COVID-19 pandemic. The items are scarce and very expensive. We are very glad he brought these items at our most time of need. May God bless him for what he had done today and all his charitable works across the country,” Prof Igwegbe said in appreciation of Obi.

Items donated by His Excellency Mr. Peter Obi included 10 cartons of hand gloves (10,000 pieces), a carton of 2500 face masks, 5 cartons of sanitizers, 10 big cartons of paracetamol (24,000 pieces), an infrared thermometer and a cheque of 2.5 million naira.

