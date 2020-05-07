COVID-19: Northern traditional rulers demand end to repatriation of almajiris

The Northern Traditional Leaders Council (NTLC) has asked the federal government to issue an order stopping the repatriation of almajirai to their home states, warning the movement would escalate the spread of Covid-19 in the north of the country.

The Chairman of the Council, Samila Mohammed, who made the call at an online emergency meeting between the government and traditional leaders on primary health care on Wednesday, decried the manner the almajaris are conveyed in long convoys heavily guarded by security operatives that cannot be stopped at any check point.

“We are concerned over the repatriation of the almajaris to various states without testing them for the coronavirus, such actions would escalate the spread of the virus,” he said.

Earlier, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha, has said that the repatriation of the almajaris from one state to the other is against the presidential order banning inter-state travels.

Also speaking, the Emir of Jiwa, Idris Musa urged the government to do something about the way people who died of the virus are buried, stressing that most of the people who participates in burying the corpses do not wear any personal protective equipment.

He stressed the need for a sustained enlightenment to ensure that victims of COVID-19 are not stigmatized or discriminated against.

Speaking earlier, the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, told the traditional leaders to assist in ensuring compliance with government’s directives on interstate movement as it constitutes a risk for Nigerians as some of the COVID-19 are asymptomatic and can spread the virus.

