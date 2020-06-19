COVID-19: NLNG donates $300K equipment to Lagos Govt

Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) donated medical equipment to the Lagos State Government as part of its contribution to the US$30 million Oil and Gas Industry Collaborative Initiative, spearheaded by Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The donations, made by NLNG’s Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Tony Attah, who was represented by the General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, Eyono Fatayi-Williams, was received by the Honourable Commissioner for Health, Lagos State, Professor Akinola Abayomi.

The donations, worth $300,000, is part of the Company’s $1.25m worth of donations to 6 states of the Federation in its contribution towards the NNPC led Oil Industry led Covid-19 intervention fund.

They include Mindray SV300 ventilators, infusion pumps, Surgicare patient monitor, hospital cart, Mindray haematology analyser, stat analyser, stat reagent, cartridge and automated chemistry analyser.

Other items include medical infusion pump, blood warmers, arterior blood gas analyser, perfusor compact, automated haematology analyser, AED/Defibrillators ICU patient beds with remote controls, PVC mattress covers, Visco elastic mattresses, Desco hospital pillows, overbed tables and bedside cabinet combination units.

In a brief remark, Engr. Attah said the donations were part of the industry’s ongoing contribution to states to help push back the pandemic.

He said the interventions signify NLNG’s resolve to stand with both the Federal and State Governments during these trying times and to reciprocate the goodwill and support to the Company over the years.

He commended the Lagos State Government for its determination and resilience in fighting the pandemic and effectively managing the impact on businesses and residents.

Earlier, NLNG had made donations to the Rivers State Government and Bonny Island, its base of operations, with medical supplies and materials worth $2.75 million.

Engr. Attah said NLNG’s contribution of over $4million to the fight against the COVID-19 was in line with its vision of “…helping to build a better Nigeria”.

