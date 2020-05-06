COVID-19: Nigeria’s toll nears 3000 after 148 new cases

The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC), has confirmed 148 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total number of infections to 2950.

Of the new cases, 43 are in Lagos, 32 are in Kano, while 14 are in Zamfara, as the virus continues to spread in the north.

Ten are in the FCT, nine in Katsina, seven in Taraba, six in Borno and Ogun, five in Oyo, three in Edo, Kaduna and Bauchi, two in Adamawa and Gombe, and one each in Plateau, Sokoto and Kebbi.

According to the NCDC, 481 patients have recovered so far and have been discharged, while 2,371 remain active in the country.

The agency said 98 fatalities have been recorded, while the number of samples tested stands at 19,512.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

