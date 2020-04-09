COVID-19: Nigeria’s toll hits 276

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria increased to 276 after 22 new infections were reported in Lagos, Bauchi, the Edo States and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on Wednesday.

This was announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) via its Twitter handle Wednesday night, saying 15 of the new cases were recorded in Lagos State and four in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

It also said that two new cases were reported in Bauchi State, and one in Edo State.

The NCDC further stated that six deaths have been recorded so far and 44 patients discharged.

It tweeted, “Twenty-two new cases of #COVID-19 have been reported in Nigeria: 15 in Lagos, four in the FCT, two in Bauchi, and one in Edo,”

“As of 09:00 pm on the 8th of April, there are 276 confirmed cases of #COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. 44 have been discharged with six dead.

“Currently, Lagos has recorded 145 cases, FCT- 54, Osun- 20, Oyo- 11, Edo- 12, Bauchi- eight, Akwa Ibom- five, Kaduna- five, Ogun- four, Enugu- two, Ekiti- two, Rivers- two, Benue- one, Ondo- one, Kwara- two, Delta- one and Katsina – one.”