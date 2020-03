The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed four new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria.

According to the NCDC, three of the new cases are in Osun and one in Ogun State, south-west Nigeria.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria to 135 after the NCDC announced 20 new cases last night.

John Hopkins University reports that over 732,000 have contracted the infection across the world so far with about 32,000 deaths.