COVID-19: Nigerian lawyers slam $200bn suit on China

A coalition of Nigerian lawyers has filed a class-action suit against China over the devastation wrought by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on Nigerians.

This comes after similar suits by influential German newspaper Bild and the US state of Missouri over the pandemic.

In the suit, the Nigerian legal experts are demanding $200 billion as damages for the “loss of lives, economic strangulation, trauma, hardship, social disorientation, mental torture and disruption of the normal daily existence of people in Nigeria.”

A statement by the lead counsel, Prof. Epiphany Azinge (SAN), whose firm, Azinge and Azinge, is leading the action, said they had concluded pleadings for the class action against the Chinese government.

Azinge, a former Director-General of the Nigeria Institute of Legal Studies (NIALS) and a current member of the Commonwealth Arbitral Tribunal London, said:

“The team of legal experts planned a two-phase line of action-: first is with the federal high court of Nigeria and secondly to persuade the government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to institute a state action against the Peoples Republic of China at the International Court of Justice at the Hague.

“The legal experts will be claiming damages to the tune of 200billion dollars the Chinese Government will be served through its Embassy in Nigeria.”

Over 200,000 people have dies from coronavirus-related complications worldwide with about 3 million infections.

