COVID-19: Nigeria toll tops 49,000

Nigeria on Sunday recorded 298 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in the country to 49,068.

This was disclosed in a tweet late Sunday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the health agency, Plateau State topped the new cases with 108 infections, followed by Kaduna (49).

See a breakdown of the new cases across states below.

“298 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Plateau-108 Kaduna-49 Lagos-47 Ogun-18 Osun-17 FCT-15 Ondo-14 Edo-8 Oyo-6 Akwa Ibom-4 Cross River-4 Borno-3 Ekiti-2 Bauchi-1 Kano-1 Rivers-1”

The NCDC added that so far, a total of 36,497 patients have been discharged after recovering from the virus while the number of fatalities has reached 975.

