COVID-19: Nigeria toll tops 48,000

Nigeria on Thursday recorded 373 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 48,116.

This was disclosed in a tweet late Thursday by the Nigeria Centre of Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the health agency, Lagos State, the epicentre of the pandemic in the country, led with 69 new cases, followed by Osun with 41 infections.

“Lagos-69 Osun-41 Kaduna-40 Oyo-40 FCT-35 Plateau-22 Rivers-19 Kano-17 Ondo-17 Ogun-15 Abia-14 Gombe-12 Imo-9 Enugu-7 Kwara-6 Delta-5 Niger-2 Borno-1 Bauchi-1 Nasarawa-1”

The NCDC added that so far, a total number of 34,309 patients have been discharged after recovering from the virus, while the number of deaths has increased to 966.

