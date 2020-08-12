COVID-19: Nigeria toll tops 47,000

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 423 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of cases in the country to 47,290.

This was disclosed in a tweet late Tuesday by the Nigeria Centre of Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the health agency, Lagos State, the epicentre of the pandemic in the country, led with 111 new infections, followed by FCT with 40 cases.

See a breakdown of the cases across states below…

“423 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-117 FCT-40 Ondo-35 Rivers-28 Osun-24 Benue-21 Abia-19 Ogun-19 Ebonyi-18 Delta-17 Kwara-17 Kaduna-15 Anambra-14 Ekiti-11 Kano-9 Imo-6 Gombe-4 Oyo-3 Taraba-3 Bauchi-1 Edo-1 Nasarawa-1”

The NCDC added that so far a total of 33,609 patients have been discharged after recovering from the virus, while the death toll has reached 956.

