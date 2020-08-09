COVID-19: Nigeria toll tops 46,000

Nigeria on Saturday recorded 453 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19),bringing the total number of infections to 46,140.

This was disclosed in a tweet late Saturday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the health agency, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) led with 75 new cases, followed by Lagos with 71.

See a breakdown of the new infections across states below…

“453 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; FCT-75 Lagos-71 Benue-53 Delta-39 Borno-30 Enugu-25 Plateau-24 Osun-20 Abia-19 Oyo-17 Kaduna-16 Kano-13 Ebonyi-13 Ogun-9 Kwara-7 Ondo-6 Gombe-3 Ekiti-2 Akwa Ibom-1 Rivers-1”

The NCDC added that so far a total of 33,044 patients have been discharged after recovering from the virus, while the death toll has reached 942.

