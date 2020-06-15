COVID-19: Nigeria toll tops 16,000; 420 deaths

emmanuel

Nigeria on Sunday recorded 501 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in the country to 16,085.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced the grim milestone in a tweet late Sunday night.

According to the specialist health agency, Gombe topped the list of infections with 73 cases, followed by Lagos with 68. Kano, Edo, FCT, Nasarawa and Kaduna also had high infection rates with 46, 36, 35, 31 and 17 respectively.

See NCDC’s tweet below.

403 new cases of #COVID19

Gombe-73
Lagos-68
Kano-46
Edo-36
FCT-35
Nasarawa-31
Kaduna-17
Oyo-16
Abia-15
Delta-13
Borno-13
Plateau-8
Niger-7
Rivers-7
Enugu-6
Ogun-6
Kebbi-3
Ondo-1
Anambra-1
Imo-1

The agency added that so far, 5,220 patients have been discharged after recovering from the virus, while the death toll spiked to 420.



