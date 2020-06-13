COVID-19: Nigeria toll tops 15,000; almost 400 deaths

Nigeria on Friday recorded 627 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) as the total number of infections in the country reaches 15,181.

This was announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Twitter Friday night, noting that the new cases occurred in 23 states.

According to the health agency, the new cases were reported in: Lagos – 229, FCT – 65, Abia – 54, Borno – 42, Oyo- 35, Rivers – 28, Edo – 28, Gombe – 27, Ogun – 21, Plateau – 18, Delta – 18, Bauchi – 10, Kaduna – 10, Benue – 9, Ondo – 8, Kwara – 6 Nasarawa – 4 Enugu – 4, Sokoto – 3, Niger-3 Kebbi – 3, Yobe -1 and Kano – 1.

As of the time of reporting, 35 states and the FCT have recorded at least a case of the disease. Only one state, Cross River, is yet to report any case of the virus.

NCDC added that so far, 4891 cases have been discharged having recovered from the virus, while the death toll has reached 399 after 12 new fatalities.

