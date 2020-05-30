COVID-19: Nigeria toll surpasses 9,000

Nigeria recorded 387 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 9,302.

This was disclosed in a tweet late Friday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the specialist health agency, Lagos State, the epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria topped the infections with 254 new cases.

The nation’s capital, Abuja, recorded 29 infections followed by Jigawa (24), Edo (22), Oyo (15), Rivers (14), Kaduna (11), with single figures for other states.

The NCDC said 2697 patients have so far been discharged after recovering from the virus, while the number of fatalities in the country shot up to 261.

