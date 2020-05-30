COVID-19: Nigeria toll surpasses 9,000

emmanuelNewsNo Comment on COVID-19: Nigeria toll surpasses 9,000

Nigeria recorded 387 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 9,302.

This was disclosed in a tweet late Friday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the specialist health agency, Lagos State, the epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria topped the infections with 254 new cases.

The nation’s capital, Abuja, recorded 29 infections followed by Jigawa (24), Edo (22), Oyo (15), Rivers (14), Kaduna (11), with single figures for other states.

The NCDC said 2697 patients have so far been discharged after recovering from the virus, while the number of fatalities in the country shot up to 261.

,

Related Posts

2 Police officers arrested over killing of girl, 17, in Lagos

May 30, 2020

FG to pay youths N20,000 monthly to sweep markets, clear gutters

May 30, 2020

Air Peace evacuates 301 Chinese from Nigeria

May 30, 2020

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply