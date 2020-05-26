COVID-19: Nigeria toll surpasses 8000; 233 deaths

Nigeria on Monday reached another grim milestone after surpassing the 8,000 mark in number of infections of coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 229 cases of coronavirus was recorded on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 8,068.

The NCDC made this known via a tweet on its official Twitter handle @NCDCgov, saying Lagos continues to be the epicentre of the disease in the country with 90 new infections.

This comes as health officials in the state complain of being overwhelmed by the rising cases of infections and overcrowding of facilities.

According to the health agency, 2,311 people have been discharged after recovering from the virus, while the death toll shot up to 233.

