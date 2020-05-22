COVID-19: Nigeria toll surpasses 7000; 211 deaths

Nigeria has recorded 339 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing to the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 7,016.

This was disclosed Thursday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which said Lagos continues to be the epicentre of the pandemic in the country with 139 new cases.

Kano and Oyo states recorded 28 each, Edo 25, Katsina 22, Kaduna 18, Jigawa 14, Yobe and Plateau 13 each, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) 11, Gombe eight, Ogun five, Bauchi and Nasarawa four each, Delta three, Ondo two, while Rivers and Adamawa one each.

It has also recorded 11 new COVID-19 related deaths, raising the figures from 200 to 211 over the past day, while a total of 1907 persons have been discharged after recovering from the virus.

John Hopkins University reports that the virus has infected over 5 million people across the globe with about 311,000 deaths.

