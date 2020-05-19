COVID-19: Nigeria toll surpasses 6000 after 216 new cases

Nigeria has recorded 216 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 6175.

This was disclosed in a tweet late Monday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the agency, Lagos continues to be the epicentre of the pandemic with 73 of the new cases, followed by Katsina (33), Oyo (19) and Kano (17).

As it stands, Kogi and Cross River states have yet to record a case of the flu-like virus.

The NCDC noted that a total of 1644 patients have been discharged having recovered from the virus, while the death toll across the country surged to 191.