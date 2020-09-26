COVID-19: Nigeria toll surpasses 58,000

Nigeria on Friday hit 58,000 cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) after recording 213 new infections.

According to a late-night tweet by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), The country also recorded two new deaths as a result of the virus.

Following Friday’s data, the country has now recorded, in total, 58,062 new cases of the novel coronavirus, with 49,606 cases discharged and 1,103 deaths reported across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Friday’s new cases were reported from 17 states, including Lagos (51), Plateau (51), FCT (29), Rivers (18), Ondo (12), Oyo (9), Osun (8), Gombe (7), Ogun (7), Kaduna (5), Enugu (4), Edo (3), Jigawa (3), Kano (3), Benue (1), Delta (1), Sokoto (1).

