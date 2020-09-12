COVID-19: Nigeria toll surpasses 56,000

Nigeria on Friday recorded 188 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) bringing the total number of cases in the country to 56,017.

This was disclosed in a tweet late Friday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the NCDC, Lagos, the epicentre of the pandemic in the country le with 47 new cases, followed by Enugu with 25.

See a breakdown of the fresh cases across states below.

“188 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-47 Enugu-25 Plateau-21 FCT-14 Abia-11 Delta-10 Bauchi-8 Ondo-8 Kaduna-8 Ogun-6 Imo-5 Benue-4 Katsina-4 Taraba-4 Edo-3 Kwara-3 Oyo-3 Rivers-2 Yobe-2”

The health agency added that so far a total of 43,998 patients have been discharged having recovered from the virus while the death toll now stands at 1,076.

