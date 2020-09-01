COVID-19: Nigeria toll surpasses 54,000 as transmission slows

Nigeria on Monday recorded 143 fresh infections of coronavirus (COVID-19) as the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 calls for caution in the face of declining cases.

This was disclosed in the latest update about the pandemic in the country by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The NCDC said the new cases, reported in seventeen states and the Federal Capital Territory, take the number of confirmed infections in the country to 54,008.

The data from the health agency indicated that Nigeria’s new pandemic hotbed, Plateau State, recorded the highest number of infections – 35 – followed by neighbouring Kaduna wth 21 cases.

Lagos State had 19 more fresh cases of the virus, FCT – 13, Ebonyi – 9, Adamawa – 7, Enugu – 7, Katsina – 7, Edo – 6 and Kwara – 5.

Others are Osun State – 3 – , Anambra – 2, Kano – 2, Niger – 2, Ogun – 2, Benue – 1, Borno – 1 and Sokoto – 1.

So far, a total of 41, 638 persons have been discharged having recovered from the virus while the death toll is 1,013.

