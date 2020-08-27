COVID-19: Nigeria toll surpasses 53,000 as transmission slows

Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 221 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), its lowest daily total since the pandemic broke.

This was disclosed in a tweet late Wednesday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), saying the total number of confirmed infections in the country is now 53,021.

According to the NCDC, Plateau State led with 60 new cases, followed by the FCT with 33 infections.

See a breakdown of the fresh cases across states below.

“221 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Plateau-60 FCT-33 Kaduna-26 Rivers-18 Lagos-17 Enugu-9 Kwara-9 Ondo-9 Nasarawa-6 Gombe-5 Anambra-5 Delta-4 Abia-4 Imo-3 Edo-2 Ogun-2 Oyo-2 Osun-2 Bauchi-1 Kano-1”

The health agency added that so far, a total of 40,281 patients have been discharged after recovering from the virus while the death toll shot up to 1,010.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

