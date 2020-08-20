COVID-19: Nigeria toll surpasses 50,000

Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 593 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 50,488.

This was confirmed in a tweet late Wednesday night by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the NCDC, the virus was recorded across 16 states, with Plateau leading with 186 new cases.

See a breakdown of the infections across states below.

“593 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Plateau-186 Lagos-172 FCT-62 Oyo-27 Delta-25 Rivers-20 Ondo-19 Edo-18 Kaduna-17 Enugu-12 Akwa Ibom-10 Ogun-7 Abia-6 Gombe-6 Kano-3 Osun-3”

The specialist health agency added that so far, a total of 37,304 patients have been discharged having recovered from the virus while the death toll shot up to 985.

