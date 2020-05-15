COVID-19: Nigeria toll surpasses 5000

Nigeria reached another unwanted milestone Thursday when its coronavirus (COVID-19) cases climbed to 5162 after 193 new infections.

This was disclosed in a tweet Thursday night by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the agency, Lagos continues to be the epicentre of the pandemic here with 58 new infections, followed by Kano (46) and Jigawa (35).

The NCDC said so far, a total of 1180 patients have been discharged having recovered from the virus, while the number of fatalities rose to 167.

Kogi and Cross River states are still to report a first case of the dreaded virus.

The NCDC tweeted:

193 new cases of #COVID19;

58-Lagos

46-Kano

35-Jigawa

12-Yobe

9-FCT

7-Ogun

5-Plateau

5-Gombe

4-Imo

3-Edo

3-Kwara

3-Borno

1-Bauchi

1-Nasarawa

1-Ondo

5162 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria

Discharged: 1180

Deaths: 167

According to Johns Hopkins University, over 4.3 million people have been infected globally with the death toll nearing 300,000.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

