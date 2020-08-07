COVID-19: Nigeria toll surpasses 45,000

Nigeria on Thursday recorded 354 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of cases in the country to 45,244.

This was disclosed in a tweet late Thursday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the NCDC, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) led with 78 new cases, followed by the epicentre, Lagos, with 76 infections.

See a breakdown of the new case across states below.

“354 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; FCT-78 Lagos-76 Kaduna-23 Ebonyi-19 Oyo-18 Nasarawa-17 Rivers-17 Delta-16 Kwara-15 Akwa Ibom-13 Edo-12 Ogun-12 Plateau-11 Kano-9 Bauchi-6 Borno-6 Ekiti-6”.

The specialist health agency added that so far a total of 32,430 patients have been discharged after recovering from the virus, while the number of fatalities shot up to 930.

