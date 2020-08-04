COVID-19: Nigeria toll surpasses 44,000

Nigeria on Monday recorded 288 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 44,129.

This was disclosed in a tweet late Monday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), saying Lagos, the epicentre of the pandemic led with 88 new cases.

See a breakdown of the cases across states below.

“288 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-88 Kwara-33 Osun-27 FCT-25 Enugu-25 Abia-20 Kaduna-17 Plateau-13 Rivers-13 Delta-10 Gombe-8 Ogun-4 Oyo-3 Katsina-1 Bauchi-1”.

The NCDC added that so far, a total of 20,663 patients have been discharged after recovering from the dreaded virus, while the number of fatalities shot up to 896.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

