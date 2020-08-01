COVID-19: Nigeria toll surpasses 43,000

Nigeria on Friday recorded 462 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in the country to 43,151.

This was disclosed in a tweet late Friday by the Nigeria Centre of Disease Control (NCDC), saying the cases were recorded in 15 states and the FCT.

See a breakdown of the cases across states below.

“462 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; FCT-93 Lagos-78 Plateau-64 Kaduna-54 Oyo-47 Ondo-32 Adamawa-23 Bauchi-19 Rivers-9 Ogun-9 Delta-9 Edo-7 Kano-6 Enugu-6 Nasarawa-5 Osun-1”

The specialist health agency added that so far, a total of 19,565 patients have been discharged after recovering from the virus, while the death toll has jumped to 879.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

