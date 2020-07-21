COVID-19: Nigeria toll surpasses 37,000

Nigeria on Monday recorded 562 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in the country to 37,225.

This was disclosed in a tweet late Monday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on its official Twitter handle.

The health agency stated that the Federal Capital Territory led with 102 infections, followed by Lagos state with 100 cases.

See a breakdown of the cases below.

“562 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; FCT-102 Lagos-100 Plateau-52 Kwara-50 Abia-47 Kaduna-35 Benue-34 Oyo-26 Ebonyi-24 Kano-16 Niger-15 Anambra-14 Gombe-12 Edo-11 Rivers-6 Nasarawa-5 Delta-5 Borno-3 Enugu- 2 Bauchi-2 Kebbi- 1.”

The specialist health agency added that so far, a total of 15,333 patients have been discharged after recovering from the virus, while the death toll has reached 801.

