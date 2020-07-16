COVID-19: Nigeria toll surpasses 34,000

Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 643 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the number of infections in the country to 34,259.

This was confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in a tweet Wednesday night while announcing new cases of Coronavirus in the country.

The NCDC said the new cases were recorded in 18 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Giving a breakdown of the cases, the NCDC noted that Lagos continues to account for the highest number of new cases with 230 new infections.

It wrote: “On the 15th of July 2020, 643 new confirmed cases and 6 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 34259 cases have been confirmed, 13999 cases have been discharged and 760 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory”.

