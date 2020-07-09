COVID-19: Nigeria toll surpasses 30,000 after 460 new cases

Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 460 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 30,249.

This was disclosed in a tweet late Wednesday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), saying 15 new deaths were recorded over the past 24 hours.

The NCDC said that the 460 new cases were reported from 21 states, with Lagos, the epicentre of the pandemic leading with 150 infections

See a breakdown of the infections below.

Lagos (150); Rivers (49); Oyo (43); Delta (38); FCT (26); Anambra (20); Kano (20); Plateau (18); Edo (14); Bayelsa (13); Enugu (13); Osun (12); Kwara (10); Borno (8); Ogun (7); Kaduna (6); Imo (4); Bauchi (3); Gombe (3); Niger (2) and Adamawa (1).

According to the specialist health agency, a total of 12,373 patients have been discharged so far, while the death toll has shot up to 684.

