COVID-19: Nigeria toll surpasses 29,000 after 575 new cases

Nigeria on Monday recorded 575 new cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in the country to 29,286.

This was announced Monday night in a tweet by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), which said Lagos State led the infections with 123 cases followed by the Federal Capital Territory with 100 new cases.

Other states with reported cases follow: Delta-58 Edo-52 Ogun-42 Katsina-24 Bayelsa-23 Rivers-22 Borno-19 Plateau-18 Ondo-18 Oyo-17 Kwara-15 Osun-13 Enugu-9 Nasarawa-7 Abia-6 Cross River-5 Kaduna-3 Ekiti-1.

According to the specialist health agency, a total of 11, 828 patients have recovered from the virus so far, while the death toll shot up to 654.

