COVID-19: Nigeria toll surpasses 28,000

Nigeria on Saturday recorded 603 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of the confirmed cases in the country to 28,167.

This was disclosed in a tweet late Saturday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the NCDC, Lagos, the epicentre of the pandemic, recorded the highest daily infection with 135 cases.

Others are: Edo-87 FCT-73 Rivers-67 Delta-62 Ogun-47 Kaduna-20 Plateau-19 Osun-17 Ondo-16 Enugu-15 Oyo-15 Borno-13 Niger-6 Nasarawa-4 Kebbi-3 Kano-2 Sokoto-1 Abia-1

The specialist health agency noted that so far, a total of 11, 462 patients have been discharged after recovering from the virus, while the death toll has shot up to 634.

